Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 77,981 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 367,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $103.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.