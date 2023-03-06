Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 756 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5,298.3% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 194,977 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

