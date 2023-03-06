Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 258 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.78. 213,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

