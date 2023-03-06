Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $21.24 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,241,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.43.

Shares of HLT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 376,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,330. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.