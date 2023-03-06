Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Universal Display worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $16,847,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 21.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 68,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,387. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

