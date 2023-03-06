Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 56,700 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,946,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Harmonic worth $25,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $13.12. 276,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,681. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

