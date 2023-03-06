Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 300,000 Shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 7.94% of Springwater Special Situations worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Springwater Special Situations stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.42. 7,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,358. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

