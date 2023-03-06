Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $16.80 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 273,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 90,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,354. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

