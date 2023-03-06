Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603,300 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Innoviz Technologies worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth $10,759,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.30. 349,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,508. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

