Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $14.11 Million Holdings in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 130.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,668. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.