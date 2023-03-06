Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 0.4% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $35,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $96.13. 110,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,312. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

