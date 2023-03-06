Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 448,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $7,046,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 233,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,833. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

