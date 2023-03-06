Point Break Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Point Break Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,566 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Chico Wealth RIA increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 145,016 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 1,573,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,120 shares of company stock worth $5,533,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

