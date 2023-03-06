Poehling Capital Management INC. Trims Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR remained flat at $5.31 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 856,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,169. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

