Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 516 Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.88% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRAK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.11. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

