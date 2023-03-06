Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $956,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 36.1% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $53,173,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 670,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock worth $179,478,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.