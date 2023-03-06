Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $642,000 Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 169.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 154,823 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 46.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Jackson Financial by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $43.76. 419,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

