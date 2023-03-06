Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.04 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,429 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

KKR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 398,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.59%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

