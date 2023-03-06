Poehling Capital Management INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

