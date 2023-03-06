Poehling Capital Management INC. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,892,152. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
