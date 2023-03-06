Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,776. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

