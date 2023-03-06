Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,776. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
