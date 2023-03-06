Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,900 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 0.4% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

MLCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

