Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys 26,800 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Noah comprises about 2.3% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Noah were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Noah by 15.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 276,809 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Noah by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 572.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. 8,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $28.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

