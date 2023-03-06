Pinnacle Holdings LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Kinetik comprises about 1.7% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Kinetik as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,135,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter worth approximately $47,428,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,523,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $7,655,000.

Several brokerages have commented on KNTK. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KNTK remained flat at $31.45 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,724. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

