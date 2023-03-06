Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.39. 560,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,484. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

