Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $107.84. 1,829,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.08 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

