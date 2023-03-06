Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,840,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,840,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,173,051,038.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.59. 1,469,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,167. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

