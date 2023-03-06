Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $52,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $141.04. The company has a market cap of $330.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

