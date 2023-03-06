Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. 1,696,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

