Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $822,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,697,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.57.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $318.14. 846,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $302.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $257.86 and a 1-year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

