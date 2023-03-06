Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after buying an additional 549,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after buying an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.93. 1,645,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

