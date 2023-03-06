Philosophy Capital Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,338 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Talos Energy worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 517,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

