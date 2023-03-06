Philosophy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358,952 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 0.5% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,747,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 229,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 420,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 166,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,401,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 100,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.