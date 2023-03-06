Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $105.40 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

