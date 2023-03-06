Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $9.69 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 407,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 3.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,759. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

