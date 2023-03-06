Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $6.67 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 394,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,000. Ares Capital comprises 2.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,479,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $308,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 167,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 463,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $296,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,636. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.