Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $15.15 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 213,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,000. Comerica accounts for approximately 5.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 28.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.20. 291,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $97.52.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

