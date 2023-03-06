Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys Shares of 637,941 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 637,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,561,000. Corebridge Financial accounts for 4.4% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.10% of Corebridge Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,159,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,057,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,535,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 376,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

