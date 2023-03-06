Phase 2 Partners LLC Makes New $5.82 Million Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,854,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. BGC Partners makes up 2.8% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,286,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 903,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. 785,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

