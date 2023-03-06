Phase 2 Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Phase 2 Partners LLC lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 3.8% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,975. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

