Phase 2 Partners LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Phase 2 Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,046 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises 4.6% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned 0.10% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. 919,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,890. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

