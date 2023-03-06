PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of PFSweb worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PFSweb by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PFSweb by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 1,750,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,588,478.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

