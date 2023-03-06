Petrus Trust Company LTA Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $78.62. 1,523,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,968. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

