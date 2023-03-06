Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.25. 145,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

