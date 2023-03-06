Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $471,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FDS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $422.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,734. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.