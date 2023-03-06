Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $375,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

