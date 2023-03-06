Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $297,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $1,436,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 17.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 282.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 369,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 66.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.33. 191,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,042. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,300 shares of company stock worth $725,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

