Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $291,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 462,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,873. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

