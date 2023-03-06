Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $355,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,562 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,738,000 after purchasing an additional 458,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.38. 94,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,096. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

