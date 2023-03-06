Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $31.50 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.5% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.68. 1,222,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,268. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $448.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.33.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

